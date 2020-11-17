OOU 2003 Accounting Graduating set hosts innaugural annual lecture program

Kindly Share This Story:

The Alumni Group of the 2003 Accounting graduating set of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye hosted the first edition of its annual lecture program recently.

Keeping with the Federal Government health guidelines across the country, relating to the pandemic, the lecture was hosted online through a zoom lecture in partnership with the Office of the Vice Chancellor and the Department of Accounting and Finance of the Olabisi Onabanjo University.

Themed, “Harnessing growth opportunities and changes during and after COVID-19 pandemic”, the lecture was delivered by three guest speakers: Adedoyin Odunfa, Founder and CEO, Digital Jewels Nigeria; Tony Epelle, CEO Samuelson, Nigeria; and Humphrey Okorie, CEO Institute of Internal Auditors, Nigeria. The lecture drew over 80 attendees spanning university alumni group members; other faculty leaders and esteemed guests including Dr Adekunle Adeyemi FCA, the current HoD of the Department of Accounting, Olabisi Onabanjo University; Professor Rufus Akintoye of Babcock University; Mr. Femi Ogunwomoju, Registrar, Olabisi Onabanjo University; and Professor Ganiyu Olatunde, the Vice Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor. In their goodwill messages, the Vice Chancellor commended the work done to organize the program and believes alumni groups have a lot to contribute to the University system. Mr. Adeyemi admonished the group to seek further convergence between industry and academia.

Wale Adetona FCA, President of the 2003 Accounting Class Alumni Group of Olabisi Onabanjo University, said: “We are delighted to welcome our alumni and guests from across the world to our first alumni day lecture.”

“This annual lecture provides a great opportunity to discuss budding issues across accounting and finance, technology and business. The theme today, also allows us to discuss how we all can navigate the possibilities and challenges in a post COVID–19 world.”

Also speaking on the inaugural lecture, Olusegun Awolude, the Chairman, Annual Lecture Committee, said: “We are excited about this new initiative and we will continue to work with our planning committee to create critical conversations and lectures such as this.”

During the lectures, the three guest speakers took turns to share different perspectives on the theme, focusing on how participants can leverage opportunities in a post COVID-19 world. They explored ideas relating to the pandemic-driven changes to social, political, and economic contexts, as well as ways to prepare for new opportunities that are daily becoming available.

Arguing that today’s technological world provides businesses and public sector with a framework for better collaboration, the three speakers urged participants to recognise the “forced innovation” that the pandemic has driven while sharing tactics to navigate the new post COVID–19 reality. Key messages included preparedness to embrace the new normal, importance of data analytics, rise of entrepreneurship, as well as rethinking and reimagining career paths to survive the “future of work”.

Since 2017, the Olabisi Onabanjo University 2003 Accounting Class Alumni Group have held networking events to drive advocacy on social discourse, support cross-fertilization of ideas and to pool resources for charitable programs.

