Ooni’s Prince: Pictures in circulation are fake ― Palace

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The palace of Ooni on Tuesday said the viral pictures of two babies on social media were not that of the newborn Prince of the revered monarch, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Ooni’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare in a statement said the two pictures of the newborn prince were fake.

A statement signed by Olafare stated that the picture of the new Prince has not been released to the public.

He explained that “Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, who has the sole right to make the face of the baby public is yet to do so, as essential traditional rites to formally welcome the Prince in accordance to our culture and traditions are still ongoing.

“The Arole Oduduwa wishes to unequivocally and emphatically state that the pictures are not that of his son, he wants the public to ignore the social media circulation of the pictures capable of threatening the privacy of the babies in those pictures and their parents.

“We urge Journalists and bloggers to always verify sources of news materials and pictures before publishing or posting to avoid ‘Invasion of Privacy’ which is an actionable offence punishable by law.

“The child and mother are doing perfectly well as the palace remains agog with daily jubilations and congratulatory visits”, he added.

Vanguard

