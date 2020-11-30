Ooni commends NGO for promoting Yoruba culture

Kindly Share This Story:



Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi has commended a Non- Governmental Organization, Girls and Youth Reintegraion Network for promoting Yoruba cultural heritage.

The royal father made the commendation while unveiling the GRYN Magazine in his palace recently in Ile-ife.

He described those behind the publications of the magazine as lovers of Yoruba cultures and traditions and charged them to maintain the tempo, commending them for taking the giant steps in exposing Yoruba Youths to their culture and traditions.

The monarch added, “I appreciate the organisation for starting the promulgation of embracement of Yoruba culture from Ile-ife, it shows that, those behind the project really understand that” Charity begins at home”.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the NGO, Miss Awujoola Kehinde appealed to all Yoruba people especially the youths not to do away with their culture which she argued would speak for them among other tribes in the country.

She expressed disappointment on some youths who have jettisoned their cultures and are not well versed in the history and traditions of their origins because of civilization.

Awujoola, who is also the editor the magazine, the decision to unveil the magazine at the cradle of the Yorubas was to ensure that promulgation of heritage start with the youths of the race.

“The significance of Ile- Ife stands uncompromising as the source and cradle of the Yoruba kingdom. Our culture starts from the town, our traditions stand from the place and our inheritance began from the town and this makes it unique and outstanding among other Yoruba towns in the kingdom”.

Speaking on the maiden edition of the magazine that deals with history and culture of the Yorubas, she stated that, the NGO decided to give birth to the magazine to make the youths familiar with their cultures and traditions.

The Coordinator who stressed that, the richness of Yoruba culture was extremely portrayed in the magazine, charged all and sundry not to jettison their inheritance.

“Our organisation is majorly an advocacy and re-orientation to reach out to the next generation who have forgotten their cultural root because of civilization.

“We are trying to document our culture and get them expose to it so as to be deeply rooted in it. In fact, we want it documented in a written form for them to refer to it at any given time.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

