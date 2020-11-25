Onyejeocha, thoroughbred lawmaker, progressive politician – Kalu

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Whip of the Senate and former Abia State Governor , Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has felicitated with member representing Isuikwuato /Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Nkeiru Onyejeocha on the occasion of her 51st birthday anniversary.

In a goodwill message personally signed by the Senate Chief Whip, Onyejeocha was described as a thoroughbred lawmaker and progressive politician, whose political disposition is worthy of emulation.

The former governor commended the lawmaker for demonstrating exemplary leadership and commitment to the ideals of democracy and development in her constituency

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Abia North Senatorial zone , I felicitate with a worthy daughter of Abia , Rt. Hon Nkeiru Onyejeocha who turns 51 today. I join family, relatives, political associates and wellwishers to thank God for her life that has been filled with laudable achievements and accomplishments

“Rt Hon. Onyejeocha is a thoroughbred lawmaker and astute politician whose political and leadership disposition is worthy of emulation. She has demonstrated exemplary leadership and commitment to the ideals of democracy and development as she continues to represent Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency .

“On this occasion of her birthday, we thank her for her service to Abia and its people and her contributions to the development of the State.

“I pray Almighty God to continue to keep her in good health and bless her with many more years of robust service to the people and humanity in general”, Sen Kalu said.

