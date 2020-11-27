Onuesoke faults nomination of candidates by party leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has faulted nomination of candidates for elective positions by party leaders describing it as undemocratic.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday, Onuesoke said, “I disagree with the theory that political party executives should determine the character acceptability of a prospective electioneering candidate of a political party as against the choice of the majority of party members.

“If we must grow from the woods, the choice of a party candidate must follow due process of conducting primaries right from unit to the state as against leaders and elders nominating candidates. Character and altitude they say is like a perfume.”

The former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant argued that Section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010, as amended that deals with the general framework for the intra-party nomination process provides that a political party seeking to nominate candidates for elections under the Act shall hold primaries for aspirants “by direct or indirect primaries.

It further stipulates that a political party that adopts the direct primaries “shall ensure that all aspirants are given equal opportunity of being voted for by members of the party”. Any action that did not follow the aforementioned Electoral is undemocratic and could be termed as illegal.”

Onuesoke maintained that any party that goes against the stipulated rule might incur the wrath of INEC and such selected candidate by the party leaders or Executive might be disqualified if the issue is brought to the notice of the election tribunal.

To be on a safer side, Onuesoke advised that party leaders to jettison the idea of selecting candidates for electioneering position and stick to the guidelines of Electoral Act.

