Ondo APC condemns the murder of Nasarawa party Chair

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Ondo State All Progressives Congress (APC) has decried the murder of Nasarawa State Chairman of the party, Mr. Philip Shekwo, who was kidnapped on Saturday night.

Chairman of Ondo State APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, described the killing as unforgivable wickedness. He implored security agencies to unmask the heartless murderers.

Adetimehin in a statement by the state party’s publicity secretary, Alex Kalejaye in Akure lamented the ease at which gunmen carry out their nefarious activities, and called for concerted efforts to ensure a more secured society for all Nigerians.

Adetimehin regretted that the Forum of APC State chairmen has been permanently denied Shekwo’ kindness, experience in party politics, and intelligent contributions during party meetings.

While praying for the repose of his soul, Adetimehin encouraged the immediate family of the departed, and Nasarawa State chapter of APC to resort to divine solace at this trying period.

