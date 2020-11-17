OML 29 alleged quit notice: Opu Nembe Community leaders rise in defence of AITEO

Kindly Share This Story:

A group of prominent Leaders in Opu Nembe community (Nembe- Bassambiri) in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State under the aegis of Concerned Sons and Daughters of Opu Nembe have distanced themselves from the purported quit notice served on AITEO Eastern Exploration and Production Limited over the operations of Oil Mining License (OML) 29.

The Council of Chiefs at a press conference alleged to be sponsored against the company at the weekend had asked Aiteo to hands off the operation of OML 29 declaring the company persona non grata in the area over what it claimed was the shabby treatment that was meted out to the people of the Community.

In their statement, the Concerned Sons and Daughters of Opu Nembe expressed disappointment with the way and manner the Council of Chiefs have handled the issue.

The press statement which was jointly signed by Mr Numoipre Dede, Mrs Love Ayebaemi, Mr Monday Ozo, Mr Moses Dambo, Mrs PeaceAmabite, Mr Samuel Appolo, Mr Ololo Bara and Mr Owei Nicholas also alleged that some persons behind the quit notice to Aiteo are desperate because of the termination of their contracts due to incompetence and its re-award to more competent indigenous contractors. Contractors who failed in delivering quality jobs are now behind the quit notice. This must be rejected by the community.

The leaders while insisting that the community should not be dragged into personal issues between some members of the Council of Chiefs and Aiteo declared that Aiteo as an oil company has done well for the community and deserved all forms of support it could get.

The statement read in part, ”AITEO has done some commendable things which deserved our commendation as a community. These include prompt replacement of the community 1000KVA generator and provision of incentives through festive periods.

Also before now, N2000 remuneration was paid per day and N60, 000 per month for unskilled workers but Aiteo through dialogue with the community leadership increase it to N5000 and N150, 000 respectively which makes Aiteo to be one of the oil companies that pays higher remuneration to unskilled workers in Nigeria”.

AITEO involves more indigenous contractors than the former operator of OML 29. It is on record that the number of Indigenous contractors involved in providing services is higher than any previous time. We believed this, in turn, created more employment opportunities for the youths that led to a reduction in social vices and other criminal activities in our waterways like sea-piracy”

Vanguard News Nigeria

