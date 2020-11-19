Olubadan installs ex-Oyo guber aspirant, Tegbe as Mogaji

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has installed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State and a former governorship aspirant of the party, Engr. Olasunkanmi Tegbe as Mogaji of Oguntegbe family of Labo’s compound in Ibadan.

The installation was held at the Popoyemoja Palace of the monarch in Ibadan, alongside other Mogajis and Bales.

Tegbe’s installation has put paid to end, insinuations in some quarters that he was not an indigene of Ibadan, but hails from Edo or Delta State.

Tegbe was one of the top three aspirants willing to succeed the then incumbent Governor Abiola Ajimobi in the 2019 governorship election in the state but was later dropped at the last minute of the APC primary election held at Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

Speaking with journalists at his Bodija residence in Ibadan, shortly after his installation, Tegbe who is a Partner and Head of the Technology Advisory Services of KPMG Professional Services in Nigeria, noted that his installation has further confirmed the good things he has done and his commitment towards the development of Ibadanland and Oyo State in general

His words: “We are just revalidating the obvious mischievous allegations that a man that has his origin in Ibadan is not from Ibadan, but comes from Edo or Delta.”

“This is just the beginning of greater things to come to my family and Ibadanland. My plan is to consult round to know what my people lack which I have already been doing through my foundation by supporting Ibadan citizens, widows, and less-privileged in the society.”

While fielding questions on his quest to serve the state, the 54-year old Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, maintained that his interest in governance has never been diminished, saying that his interest is very keen in ensuring that the people got good governance by actively participating in politics.

Tegbe, however, thanked the Olubadan and Olubadan-in-Council for the honour by installing him as the Mogaji of Oguntegbe Family of Labo area of Ibadan.

