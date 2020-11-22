Okumagba’s death, a great loss – Omo-Agege

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central has described the death of the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of BGL PLC, Albert Okumagba as a great and colossal loss to the capital market industry, to the Urhobos, Delta State and Nigeria at large.

Omo- Agege who expressed sadness over the demise of Okumagba, a frontline economist and investment expert died on Thursday in Abuja at the age of 56, however condoled with the Okumagba family of Warri in Delta State, just as he prayed for the repose of the soul of the popular stockbroker.

In a condolence message signed yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media, Yomi Odunuga, the Deputy President of the Senate said: “2020 has been a tragic year for the Urhobo Nation. Just when we are still grieving from the deaths of prominent Urhobo sons and daughters this year, it is truly depressing to learn yet again about the death of another prominent son of our land at this critical moment.

“It is my earnest prayer that we will never witness such a year like this where so many of our illustrious sons and daughters are lost to the cold hands of death.

“The late Okumagba was a popular economist, investment expert, stockbroker and capital market operator and member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and graduate of Lagos Business School (LBS).

“His selfless service, hard work and dedication to duty would remain evergreen in our hearts.

“His demise is a great loss for our people to whom he rendered unalloyed service devotedly and with a great sense of responsibility. It is my hope that the cherished memories of his life will help ease the pain of this loss.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I extend our profound empathy and heartfelt condolences to his immediate loved ones left behind, the Okumagba family of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State and all who have been affected by the demise of this great man.”

He also prayed that the almighty God will give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

