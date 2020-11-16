Okowa’s youngest aide set to tie the knot during yuletide

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Okowa’s youngest aide Mr. Ossai Ovie Success is set to quit bachelorhood during the yuletide season.

Ossai was appointed by the Governor of Delta State Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa at the age of 23 as Personal Assistant and was later promoted during his second term as Special Assistant on Special Duties Media.

The Governor aide announced his wedding on his social media handles.

Recall that Governor Okowa during a town hall meeting in Asaba recently announced Ossai’s marriage intention.

According to Ossai I and my partner met years ago during our study in school and we are by the grace of God finally tying the knot during the yuletide.

