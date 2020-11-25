Okowa’s aide hails Mudia on Humanitarian award

Kindly Share This Story:

The Special Assistant on Special Duties Media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has applauded youth Ambassador Nelson Mudia on his Humanitarian Service Award.

Ossai who received Nelson Mudia, a philanthropist during a visit to his office at Asaba, urged Delta youth to embrace entrepreneurship.

He noted that Entrepreneurship is the way out of poverty and the key to prosperity.

“As a People, we need to embrace Entrepreneurship instead of waiting for Government jobs.

“As of today, there are limited jobs in Government due to the economic challenges facing our nation, and the way out is for our youths to embrace Entrepreneurship.

”I am always joyful seeing my fellow youths embracing Entrepreneurship which is the way out.

“I congratulate you Amb Nelson Mudia on your award on Humanitarian Service Award.” He said.

The Humanitarian Service Award was given to Amb Nelson mudia by the Office of the Special Adviser on youth’s Development in recognition of his contribution toward youths Development in Delta State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

