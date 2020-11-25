Okowa rejoices with Atiku at 74

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has felicitated former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his 74th birth anniversary on Wednesday. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor commended the former vice president for his outstanding commitment to the unity and economic growth of the nation through his investments and activities, including always handy counselings on national issues.

READ ALSO Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo dumps PDP for APC

He remarked that the towering role of Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential, Candidate in the 2019 elections, in the defence and promotion of democracy in Nigeria had remained enviable and inspirational.

Okowa recalled the former Vice-President’s dexterity, sagacity, courage and penchant for democratic values and ethos as a devout democrat, when he fought numerous political and legal battles to advance the course of democracy in the country.

He said that the Wazirin Adamawa was a detribalised Nigerian, whose benevolence had impacted many lives beyond tribe, religion, gender, social status and partisan frontiers.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate a great patriot and former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, as he celebrates his 74th birth anniversary.

“As a great patriot and elder statesman, you have genuinely provided opportunities for people to utilize their potential and earn decent means of livelihood with your massive investments in education, agriculture, media, hospitality, water and oil and gas.

“You have made outstanding contributions to the growth of democracy in Nigeria and have remained steadfast in that direction, even when anti-democratic forces plotted against you on numerous occasions.

“Over the years, you have maintained a large, devoted and loyal followership and bestrode Nigeria’s political scene with stupendous capacity rooted in your famed generosity and large-heartedness.

“As our dear leader clocks 74 years today, it is my prayer and that of millions of Nigerians, that God will continue to strengthen him in his struggle for a better Nigeria,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: