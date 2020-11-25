Okowa felicitates with Buratai at 60

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has felicitated with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, as he clocked 60 on Tuesday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa acknowledged the sacrifices of the army chief towards peace and progress of the nation.

He said that under Buratai’s watch, there had been an improvement in army-civil relations in the country and urged him to continue in that trajectory.

He said that Buratai had ensured professionalism in the army, adding that the role of the military in the defence of the territorial integrity of the country could not be over-emphasised.

The governor commended the army boss for the establishment of many army formations across the country, including the 63 Brigade Headquarters in Asaba, to strengthen the force’s capacity for its constitutional mandate.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate a professional military officer and gentleman, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, on the occasion of his 60th birth anniversary.

“With his core competences in strong leadership and execution skills, Gen. Buratai has brought his wealth of experience to bear on the leadership of the Nigerian Army, especially in the war against terrorism and insurgency.

“He has had remarkable years working very hard for the people of Nigeria, especially in the Nigerian Army where he rose through the ranks to become Chief of Army Staff in 2015.

“Over the years, you have by dint of hard work and discipline, established yourself with an unblemished leadership style laced with team-player spirit and this has endeared you to the men and officers of the Nigerian Army.

“As you turned 60, your family and indeed, your colleagues in the army and admirers have cause to be grateful to Almighty God for having granted you a life of great accomplishments and abiding fulfillment,” the governor stated.

