Okowa congratulates Diri on Supreme Court judgement

Delta Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Bayelsa counterpart, Senator Douye Diri, over Wednesday’s Supreme Court judgement which ratified his mandate.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the Governor also congratulated the people of Bayelsa over the outcome of the case at the apex court, and expressed hope that it had put to rest every litigation as regards the gubernatorial election.

He said that the verdict of the court was divine because the litany of legal battles regarding the Nov. 19, 2019 governorship election had constituted a huge distraction to governance in the state.

Okowa urged Governor Diri to settle down to work and to remain focused in his determination to make life meaningful to Bayelsa people.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Delta, I congratulate my dear brother, Senator Douye Diri and his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor, on their victory at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

“By this judgment, the Supreme Court has put to rest all contending issues on the governorship election in Bayelsa which had constitued a clog in the wheel of progress of the state.

“It is indeed a great victory for Bayelsans and the entire Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nationwide.

“Having laid to rest all contests regarding the office of Governor of Bayelsa, I therefore urge you my dear brother, to hit the ground running and make life more meaningful for Bayelsans whose mandate to you has again been affirmed by the apex court,” he stated.