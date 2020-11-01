Okowa announces youngest aide intention to marry

Kindly Share This Story:

The Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa during a town hall meeting in Asaba announced his Aide Ossai Ovie Success intention to marry Dec 2020

Okowa who made this known in Asaba, at a Town Hall meeting with representatives of #ENDSARS protesters, civil society groups, students, social groups, community youth leaders and other stakeholders in Delta North Senatorial District recieved ovation from youths who attended the town hall meeting

The Governor also commended the State Commissioner for youth Comr Ifeanyi Michael Egwunyenga and Special Assistant on Special Duties Media Ossai Ovie Success for being a role model to Delta State youth’s.

He noted that the youngest aide Ossai has informed him of his intention of getting married December 2020

In his word “my son little Ossai will be getting married, I have always disciplined him as my son and I happy he is doing well.”

He urged Youths in delts state to be focus and always pray to God .

Ossai Ovie Success was appointed by the Governor of Delta State Sen Ifeanyi Okowa at the age of 23 as Personal Assistant and was later promoted during his second term as Special Assistant on Special Duties Media.

