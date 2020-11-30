Okonjo-Iweala’s CAHR Award, a worthy recognition for a global leader

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was recently given the Aminu Kano Award for Leadership at the Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards, which celebrates community and human rights heroes; individuals and organisations that have made monumental contributions to development, justice and inclusion in Nigeria.

Other awardees include human rights pressure group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), and EndSARS activist, Aisha Yesufu, who recently made and BBC’s list of 100 most influential women.

This latest honour from Okonjo-Iweala’s home country comes at a time when the internationally renowned economist and international development expert is poised to emerge the next Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), and underscores her indelible contributions to Nigeria even as her profile grows on the global stage.

Now recognized across the world as a renowned technocrat and scholar, Okonjo-Iweala continues to receive encomiums from home. Today, Okonjo-Iweala’s image is huge in Nigeria where she is celebrated as a political leader and technocrat that championed reforms leading to massive economic changes in the country.

Currently, she is Chair of the Board of Gavi, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation. Since its creation in 2000, Gavi has immunized 680 million children globally and saved ten million lives. She is also a Senior Adviser at Lazard and sits on the Boards of Standard Chartered PLC and Twitter Inc after her tenure as Managing Director at the World Bank.

She is also currently Chair of the Boards of the African Union’s African Risk Capacity (ARC), an innovative weather-based insurance mechanism for African countries and the Nelson Mandela Institution, an umbrella body for the African Institutes of Science and Technology as well as co-Chair of the Global Commission on the Economy and Climate and a trustee of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Okonjo-Iweala also presently serves on several advisory boards or groups, including the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Harvard University International Advisory Board, the Oxford University Martin School Advisory Council, and the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Foundation, to mention a few.

Born on June 13, 1954 in Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State, where her father, Professor Chukwuka Okonjo is the Eze (King) from the Obahai Royal Family, Ngozi had her early education in Enugu and Ibadan, before proceeding to the prestigious Harvard, where she got a degree in Economics in 1976.

Following a Phd in Regional Economics and Development from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1981, her profile as a technocrat began to grow, ensuring that position at the World Bank in Washington DC as a development economist, where she has had a 25-year sterling career, rising to the post of Managing Director, the number two at the Apex international bank.

In July 2003, former President Olusegun Obasanjo invited Okonjo-Iweala from the World Bank to become Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, serving in the position under the administration for almost three years before moving to head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She left Obasanjo’s administration after a brief disagreement with the president but her stint in government is unforgettable.

She returned to government in 2011 under president Goodluck Jonathan as Finance Minister and coordinating Minister of the Economy. She left government in May 2015 after Jonathan was defeated by the current President, Muhammadu Buhari.

As a Minister in the Nigerian government, Okonjo-Iweala used her extensive international connections to secure landmark deals for the country and deployed her intellectual acumen in championing monumental economic initiatives. She spearheaded negotiations with the Paris Club of Creditors that led to the wiping out of $30 billion of Nigeria’s debt, including the outright cancellation of $18 billion.

In her second term as Finance Minister, she was responsible for leading reform that enhanced transparency of government accounts and strengthened institutions against corruption, including the implementation of the GIFMS (Government Integrated Financial Management System), the IPPMS (Integrated Personnel and Payroll Management System), and the TSA (Treasury Single Accounts).

Dr Okonjo-Iweala has been listed as one of Transparency International’s 8 Female Anti-Corruption Fighters Who Inspire (2019), one of the 50 Greatest World Leaders (Fortune, 2015), the Top 100 Most Influential People in the World (TIME, 2014), the Top 100 Global Thinkers (Foreign Policy, 2011 and 2012), the Top 100 Most Powerful Women in the World (Forbes, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014), the Top 3 Most Powerful Women in Africa (Forbes, 2012), the Top 10 Most Influential Women in Africa (Forbes, 2011), the Top 100 Women in the World (The UK Guardian, 2011), the Top 150 Women in the World (Newsweek, 2011), and the Top 100 most inspiring people in the World Delivering for Girls and Women (Women Deliver, 2011). She has also been listed among 73 “brilliant” business influencers in the world by Condé Nast International.

In 2019, Dr Okonjo-Iweala was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. She has received several prestigious awards and honours both internationally and in Nigeria. These include the Madeleine K. Albright Global Development Award from the Aspen Institute in 2017, Nigeria’s third highest National Honours Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR), the David Rockefeller Bridging Leadership Award in 2014, and the Global Leadership Award by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs in 2011 to name a few.

She is also the recipient of the TIME Magazine’s European Heroes Award in 2004, named Finance Minister of the Year (Africa Investor Magazine, 2014), Finance Minister of the Year for Africa and the Middle East (THE BANKER, 2004), Global Finance Minister of the Year (EUROMONEY, 2005), and Finance Minister of the Year for Africa and the Middle East (Emerging Markets Magazine, 2005)

In November 2020, Okonjo-Iweala added to these laurels with the CAHR Awards, organized by CSR-in-Action, a renowned Nigerian Sustainability Consulting and Advocacy firm.

“Our aim is to recognise those individuals and organisations that are working not for clout but for legacy, those who seek to leave a legacy for generations unborn to emulate,” said Bekeme Masade-Olowola, CAHR Awards Convener and Chief Executive, CSR-in-Action. “Dr Okonjo-Iweala has shown exemplary leadership consistently and has added value to various industries and organisations all over the world.”

In a video broadcast from the United States, Okonjo-Iweala expressed gratitude and said: “I am sorry I cannot be with you there, but I must say I am delighted.”

The CAHR Awards is also a component of an older event, the annual Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) Conference, which features a diverse array of key stakeholders, including industry and legal experts, community representatives, business leaders, and government representatives deliberating on pertinent issues of community inclusion. Now in its ninth year, SITEI has become a platform for engendering sustainability in community engagement, benefit-sharing, and all other operational components of resource extraction in Nigeria.

As the path to emerging the WTO’s first female and black Director-General becomes clearer due to the withdrawal of her remaining rival, South-Korea’s Yoo Myung-Hee, support for Okonjo-Iweala in her home country continues to grow as evident in this latest CAHR Award.

Vanguard News Nigeria

