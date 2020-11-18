VIDEO: Okada riders on rampage in Ikeja

Kindly Share This Story:

Protest Lagos taskforce clampdown on activities

As two escape death in lone tanker accident

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Commercial motorcyclists, otherwise called “Okada” riders in the early hours on Wednesday, went on a rampage along Lagos Abeokuta-Expressway, by Ikeja along the area, barricading the road with a bonfire.

An eyewitness said the okada riders, at about 7 am, took to the road to protest over arrest and impoundment of their motorcycles by men of the Lagos Taskforce on Environment and Special Offences Unit in what they called “clampdown” on activities.

This came barely 24 hours when a similar incident happened at Mile 2 area of the state in which several vehicles and properties destroyed.

The arms wielding okada riders in their large numbers were seen on the expressway setting bonfire, thereby leading to traffic gridlock as motorists were turned back.

Also, all drivers of Bus Rapid Transit along the axis had to detour to avoid been caught in the web of the chaos.

At press time, police traffic wardens and men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, who were earlier in the axis have been chased away by the rampaging okada riders.

The area has been turned into another war zone as men of Lagos taskforce and the okada riders engage on a violent clash with taskforce officials shooting sporadically into the air to disperse the protesters from the highway.

Therefore, motorists have been advised to avoid the troubled area and make use of alternative routes to their destinations.

Meanwhile, men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA and state fire service and other emergency responders are currently battling to prevent fire explosion following a lone auto crash involving a diesel tanker along Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road.

According to Director General of LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osayintolu, the tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of diesel overturned due to driver negligence.

The driver and motor boy who sustained injuries in the process have been transferred to hospital.

“A combined team of Agency firefighters, the Lagos State Fire Service, Nigeria Police and Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN fire service are all responders at the scene. Transloading of product is about to commence. Recovery of tanker ongoing,” Oke-Osanyitolu stated.

