Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemns freezing of accounts of EndSARS key members

Kindly Share This Story:

…warns it may trigger another protest

By Anayo Okoli

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has frowned at the reports that bank accounts of key members on the EndSARS movement were frozen by the Federal Government.

Ohanaeze warned that such action could trigger another protest that no one knows how it would end.

A statement by the acting Secretary General, Prince Uche Achi-Ogbaga and the media adviser to the president general, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Emeka Attamah, the apex Igbo group said there was no need to freeze the accounts, noting that their protests were legitimate.

The statement reads in part: “The protest is a legitimate weapon of complaint in a democracy.

“The right to protest any perceived negative action of government or organisation is upheld in the Constitution of the country.

“In fact, President Buhari himself led many protests against former President Jonathan.

“The #EndSARS protest was peaceful and legitimate until some hoodlums were sent to disrupt and make it violent. So, freezing the accounts of the alleged leaders of the protest is high-handed, ill-advised and unnecessarily vindictive.

“Moreover, it has the capacity of triggering off another wave of protest, the end of which nobody can fathom.

“The frozen accounts should be released immediately to allow sleeping dogs lie. “Some people are sponsoring Boko Haram, have they frozen their accounts.

“The protesters were peaceful until some SUVs were seen in viral videos dropping hoodlums we started causing chaos. Have they fished out the people. “Let this Government be sincere to itself”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: