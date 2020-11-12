Ogundipe resumes office, thanks Buhari, Adamu, others

Kindly Share This Story:

I have no list of workers to sack or punish

By Adesina Wahab

The reinstated Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, on Thursday resumed office, thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for insisting on the due process being followed in the administration of the institution.

He also had kind words for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, all the staff unions in the school among others.

The VC, who addressed the workers from the foyer of the Senate Building of the school, said his being returned to the office was not by power but by divine intervention.

Ogundipe, who resumed to a rousing welcome by workers of the university, said he saw his recuse from office for about three months as a kind of sabbatical.

He also used the occasion to debunk the rumour that he had compiled a list of who to pinish or sack in the university for not supporting him during his travails.

