Ogun alerts residents on possible cholera outbreak

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State government has called on all residents to be at alert for possible diseases of public health concern which are common during the dry season.

In a release by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, the likes of Yellow Fever, Measles and particularly Cholera, which is a water and foodborne disease, are rampant in the dry season.

According to her, Cholera is characterised by severe vomiting and diarrhoea which can cause rapid deterioration of health and death, if not managed on time.

“During this period, residents should ensure they have a good water source and treatment.

“They should practise regular and proper handwashing as well as proper disposal of faeces while they desist from open defecation,” she said.

The Commissioner advised residents with symptoms to seek immediate help from the nearest health facility, noting that early case detection and proper management can save a life.

However, she added that the Ministry was notified of the unfortunate demise of two school-age children from the same school and same compound following an episode of Gastroenteritis, which suggests a possible water-borne disease, cholera.

“Investigation led by the Ogun State Commissioner for Health along with officials of the Federal Ministry of Health and Abeokuta South Local Government, revealed that the children died of a severe case of vomiting and diarrhoea.

“The government in its bid to stop the spread of the disease has put in place community sensitisation and advocacy. We have sent Cholera alert to all health facilities in the state and engaged in prepositioning of materials for case management in government hospitals,” Coker noted.

Vanguard News Nigeria

