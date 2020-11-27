Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni unity road project to be completed by December ― Wike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has restated that his administration would complete the ongoing Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity road project would be completed by December.

The Governor gave the assurance when the Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja led a delegation of Chiefs, Elders and Women Leaders of the kingdom on a courtesy visit to the Government House, Port Harcourt to inform the governor and invite him to be their special guest of honour at the planned Opobo Kingdom Sesquicentenary celebration that will hold between 24th and 28th December 2020.

Wike said the unity road project was important to his administration, noting that it must be completed as a mark of the fulfilment of the promise made to the Amayanabo.

He said: “The road to Opobo Town must be completed. It is a project that is key. I take it personally because I can’t be governor and it is not done.

“I had promised to make it possible for Opobo people to travel home by road this December. I will do everything humanly possible to fulfil that promise.”

Wike, however, directed the state Surveyor General to commence surveying and measuring of the land recently reclaimed by the state government in Opobo kingdom so it can be allocated to the benefitting families.

He expressed sadness that Nigeria hardly rewards hard work and excellence, commending the achievements of Prof. Sylvanus Cookey, when he was the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt.

He enjoined the people of Opobo to continue to protect their rich history and not to undermine it, assuring them of government’s support towards the success of the activities to celebrate the 150 years of the establishment of Opobo Kingdom.

Governor Wike noted that the Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom and his people have been very supportive of his administration and conducted themselves peacefully, urged them to continue in such stead and be assured that they will not be disappointed.

Meanwhile, the Amayanabo of Opobo kingdom, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja noted that the recent victory of the state government at the Supreme Court over the disputed Suku Oil Well on the Bayelsa-Rivers States’ boundary is another feat for Governor Wike and this has added to other giant development strides that have been driven to change life and landscape of the state.

King Jaja who is also the Chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council said the Opobo Kingdom and the people have lined up several activities to celebrate Opobo Kingdom as they mark 150 years of its establishment.

He told Governor Wike that the people have invited him to be their Special Guest of Honour on the 28th December 2020 when there shall be a symbolic display of the landing of King Jaja of Opobo on the shore of a new kingdom.

Vanguard News Nigeria

