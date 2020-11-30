Odunsi, Adetola, Kolawole for Veritasi Homes’ Investors’ Series

Kindly Share This Story:

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Tayo Odunsi, CEO, Northcourt Real Estate; Nola Adetola, CEO, Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited, and Tony Kolawole, CEO, Tribitat Real Estate Limited, have been listed alongside other leaders in the real estate industry, to speak at the upcoming Investors’ Series organised by Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited, a fast-rising real estate company in Nigeria.

Scheduled to hold December 4 at Maison Fahrenheit Hotel in Lagos, the Investors’ Series is aimed at providing a platform for discussions on real estate investment opportunities, pros, cons and challenges with stakeholders in the industry.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Adetola Nola, CEO, Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited, said the event was scheduled to hold in March, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “As a premium real estate company providing marketing, advisory and developmental services across the entire real estate value chain in Nigeria, I believe there is no better time to hold this event as Nigeria has just slipped back into a recession.

“Participants will have the chance to network with industry leaders and immerse themselves in innovative ideas and trends to get the best results for their investments.

“The event will begin with a closed session and end with an open session for networking.”

In addition, Tobi Yusuff, Partner and Head of Marketing at Veritasi, said: “The investors’ Series aims at demystifying the current realities, opportunities and trends in the Nigerian real estate industry.

“Considering the current realities of the Nigerian economy, the devaluation of the Naira, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the recession, it is necessary to educate our stakeholders on how to invest, where to invest and how to get maximum value on their real estate investment.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

