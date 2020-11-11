Odukoya, Jacobs, Pierre, others to speak at JVI total woman conference

Kindly Share This Story:

With the aim of engaging young ladies to explore the theme ‘Love, Sex and Everything In-between’, the 6th edition of the annual Join Value Initiative’s Total Woman Conference, has lined up Nomthi Odukaya, Raquel Jacobs and US based Yvonne Pierre as part of other seasoned speakers for the occasion.

This is as the organisers stated that the programme would be held virtually on November 14 will explore and unearth myth and realities on the topic of Love and sex.

“The keynote Speaker is Pastor Nomthi Odukoya, an educationist, life coach, writer and the Associate Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, Nigeria.

“Also, on the speakers’ list is Raquel Daniel, also called the Clarity Coach for Nonprofits. She is an impact strategist passionate about improving education for children. Raquel works directly with children in marginalized communities in Nigeria focusing on education and reproductive health for adolescents girls through Beyond the Classroom Foundation.

“Joining from the United States, Yvonne Pierre, a survivor who has overcome years of childhood sexual abuse, rape and the murder of her father that led to self-destructive behaviour at an early age.

“Refusing to be a statistic, Yvonne is an award-winning writer, director, producer, and advocate that holds several degrees including two Master degrees.

“Also, to speak at the event is a Relationship Coach and the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gnosis Help Initiative, Mr. Olumide Omosebi.

“The Gnosis Help Initiative is a drive against the increasing rates of Divorces, Separations and Domestic violence, it helps victims of toxic marriages and abusive spouses, and through various programs, exposes mistakes often made in spousal choices, and provides alternatives to hardships in Relationships,” it read

It added that the 6th anniversary of the conference, according to Chichi Ogbonnaya, the Convener of TWC, was in line with the vision of the conference, which is to propel young people into living a chaste, focused, and purposeful life.

“Our goal for this year’s event is to give participants a new perspective to love and sex, while helping them understand what lies between these two words.

“The concepts of love and sex have been abused and misused and there is the need to re-inform and educate young people; especially ladies, on the principles guiding these two and help them better set healthy boundaries in their relationships to avoid pitfalls that result from not understanding these concepts.

“TWC is an annual event organised by the JOIN Value Initiative and targeted towards females between 15-35 years of age, with the aim of inspiring these young women to live a chaste, focused, and purposeful life.

“JOIN Value is a Non-Governmental Organisation that seeks to impact the lives of youths positively through various target oriented programmes such as TWC and other programmes that are organised monthly, quarterly, and annually.

