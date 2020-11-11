Odukoya, Jacobs, Pierre for Total Woman Conference

Kindly Share This Story:

An educationist and the Associate Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, Mrs. Nomthi Odukoya; The Founder of Beyond The Classroom Foundation, Raquel Daniel; writer and civil right activist in the United States of America, Yvonne Pierre, and others have been billed to speak at the 6th edition of Total Woman Conference (TWC) fixed for Saturday, November 14.

Tagged ‘Love, Sex and Everything in-between’, the annual programme, which will be held virtually this year, has been designed to explore and unearth mystics on the topic of love and sex.

The 6th edition of the annual JOIN Value Initiative’s Total Woman Conference has lined up seasoned speakers to engage young ladies.

The keynote speaker is Pastor Nomthi Odukoya, an educationist, life coach, writer and the Associate Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, Nigeria.

Married to Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, Pastor Nomthi, as she is fondly called, is the Chairperson and Founder of Funda Wazi Foundation, which means ‘learn and know’ in her native Zulu language.

Also, on the speakers’ list is Raquel Daniel. Called the Clarity Coach for Nonprofits, she is an impact strategist passionate about improving education for children

Raquel works directly with children in marginalised communities in Nigeria focusing on education and reproductive health for adolescents girls through Beyond the Classroom Foundation.

Joining from the United States is Yvonne Pierre, a survivor who has overcome years of childhood sexual abuse, rape and the murder of her father that led to self-destructive behaviour at an early age.

According to the Convener of TWC, Chichi Ogbonnaya, the theme of 6th anniversary of the conference is in line with the vision of the conference, which is to propel young people into living a chaste, focused, and purposeful life.

She said that “Our goal for this year’s event is to give participants a new perspective to love and sex while helping them understand what lies between these two words.”

Ogbonnaya noted that the concepts of love and sex have been abused and misused and there is the need to reinform and educate young people, especially ladies, on the principles guiding these two.

“It will also help them better set healthy boundaries in their relationships to avoid pitfalls that result from not understanding these concepts.

“TWC is an annual event organised by the JOIN Value Initiative and targeted towards females between 15 and 35 years of age, with the aim of inspiring these young women to live a chaste, focused, and purposeful life.

“JOIN Value is a Non-Governmental Organisation that seeks to impact the lives of youths positively through various target-oriented programmes such as TWC and other programmes that are organised monthly, quarterly, and annually,” she said.

