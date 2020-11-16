OBI Xtra releases brand new single good youths

Kindly Share This Story:

Obinna Nwankwo, better known by his stage name OBI Xtra, is a Nigerian Raised-American based singer and songwriter. Born and bred in Enugu state, Nigeria.

He began his musical career while still in high school, doing freestyles and covers to popular hip hop songs but decided to take it further and more serious after graduating from high school.

The young entertainer who used to go by the stage name ‘’Phrazy’’ said when he moved to the United states with his family he had to reinvent himself and start all over again in order to make the kind of music he always wanted to do and stay true to his cultural values. He rebranded and decided to use his real name ‘‘’Obi’’ which means heart, so the people around him can relate and easily remember him.

He describes his kinda of music as multi genre with an extra vibe, as he likes to try out sounds and paths musically. Though he is often categorized as an afrobeats artist he loves to tap into the Afro-trap world when he feels like it. His vocal delivery features a thin, high pitched somewhat balladic style that is vulnerable and declamatory.

He has worked with some prominent artists such as 2nite’s Waga G and Trapfro originator Yung6ix. He also has plans of doing more collaborations in the near future.

He just released his latest single “GOOD YOUTHS” which is available on all streaming platforms and is already getting good airplay on radio.

