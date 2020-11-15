Obaseki, PFN to collaborate on youth empowerment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin-City

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to collaborate with the Edo State Chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in creating opportunities for youth empowerment.

Addressing guests at the Thanksgiving Service to celebrate the birthday and decoration of Pastor (Mrs.) Margaret Agbonifo, as the first female chairman of PFN Edo State Chapter in Benin yesterday, Obaseki expressed gratitude for God’s blessings upon the life of Pastor Agbonifo.

He said his administration was ready to work with the PFN and the Christian community in the state to restore the lost hope among Edo youth and equally create the opportunity for them to succeed in the state.

He said, “We are here to celebrate your life and the blessings of God in your Ministry. We appreciate God for guiding and leading you on the right path as you have contributed greatly to the development of Christendom and the state at large.

“You have followed the footsteps of late Archbishop Benson Idahosa who did a lot in the Pentecostal movement in the state. It is only a true Christian that can achieve such a feat.

” It is not a coincidence that you are the PFN Chairman in the state at the time I was sworn-in for a second term in office. God worked it out this way to enable you to collaborate and work with me to lift the state to an enviable height.”

“We have a lot of work to do together as we collaborate to restore the lost hope and create the needed opportunity for our youths to thrive in the state”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

