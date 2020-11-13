Breaking News
O2 Father drops debut EP, ‘Mercy’

Having been underground, mastering the art of music making, HND signed artiste, O2 Father has released his debut EP titled, ‘Mercy’ on Thursday, 12th of November, 2020.

“Mercy” is a flavoured 6 track EP with singles titled ‘Street, Mercy, Kowope, 247, Motion and Kikelomo. Producers such as DJ Coublon, Killertunez and HND’s Izzy Blaq worked on this body of work.

O2 Father explores a wide range of Afro-beat Pop wrapped with Folkloric chants in his native language, Yoruba. But most of all, his lyrics deliver a self cautious message to anyone who listens.

The EP is executively produced by Owomabo.

