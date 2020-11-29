NYC condemns killing of 43 farmers in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

…calls for immediate sack of Service Chiefs

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, on Sunday, condemned the murder of 43 farmers by the Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

The slain farmers lived in Zabarmari, a farming community in Jere Local Government Area, famous for rice cultivation and local processing.

But they were attacked and killed by the insurgents, on Saturday, at Koshebe village, Mafa Local Government Area of Borno.

However, the NYC in a statement by its National President, Mr. Blessing Akinlosotu, in Abuja, described their murder as senseless while condoling with the families of the deceased.

He said, “The Nigerian Youth Congress honours the tireless efforts of farmers. They toil every day, even at the risk of their personal safety, to grow the food we need as a nation.

“This has been underscored by the recent murder of over 40 of them who were waylaid on their way to their rice farms near Zabarmari in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists.

“We vehemently condemn this senseless slaughter and extend to the grieving families, our sincerest sympathy and condolences.”

The youths said farmers across the country deserved the protection necessary to allow them to pursue their work.

So, the Congress called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack the service chief, claiming that they have reached their wits ends in view of the mounting insecurity in the land.

“We urge the federal government to as a matter of urgency intensify security across Borno state, and other troubled parts of the country. How long do we need to continue experiencing these killings?

“We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to overhaul the nation’s security architecture and appoint new service chiefs with fresh ideas on how to curb the trend of insecurity in the nation.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

