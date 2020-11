NUC approves establishment of CUSTECH, Kogi as 50th State varsity in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

…institution will meet the international standard – Gov Bello

Arogbonlo Israel

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has granted approval and recognition for the establishment of Confluence University of Science and Technology, (CUSTECH) Osara, Kogi State as the new addition to the list of State-owned Universities in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement released to our reporter by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed on Tuesday.

Speaking while reading out the letter of recognition for the institution’s establishment at the NUC office in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Rasheed noted that the newly recognized State University would have the maximum support of the commission.

He enjoined the state government to take full advantage of both professional and technical advice that the commission statutorily provides for the establishment, funding and operation of the University, adding that all other supporting agencies including Tertiary Education Trust FUND, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have been notified.

Prof. Rasheed lauded the effort of the State Government towards investing in education, noting that such drive remained the best approach in adding value to the lives of its citizens.

Earlier in his address, Governor Bello noted that the future of the country would be driven by Science and Technology, hence the recognition by the state to establish an institution of learning that would help utilize the State and Nation’s resources for its ultimate benefits.

The Governor assured that the Institution would be of international standard in the quality of its staffers, students and the learning environment, as it would focus on functional education.

He pointed out that the Nation and even the state is blessed with numerous resources required the establishment of such institution which would promote local manufacturing and reduce dependence on importation.

Governor Bello revealed the state’s readiness to commence activities ranging from the establishment of the institution which was introduced through an executive bill to the State House of Assembly which has been signed into law.

He also notified that the state was already funding the institution’s account while they were sourcing for other avenues for the running of its operation in the nearest future.

