NSE confers Fellowship Award on Amazon Energy Group Chief, Engr Oluwatimehin

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, has conferred Fellowship Award on Amazon Energy Group Chief, Engr. Olayinka Oluwatimehin with a Fellowship Award over contributions made to the development of the engineering profession in Nigeria.

The fellowship conferment was done at the Nigerian Society of Engineers annual conference and Annual General Meeting, AGM, tagged Abuja2020 with theme, ‘Engineering Education and Lifelong Learning Opportunities for Sustainable Development’, which took place at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

Oluwatimehin was among other engineers inducted as fellows by NSE at the weeklong event where practicing engineers from around the country gathered to discuss key issues related to engineering development.

The President of NSE, Babagana Mohammed, described Amazon Energy Group Chief, and other new fellows as worthy members of the engineering body, which the body is proud to make them fellows after assessments made on them, and they met the body’s criteria.

READ ALSO: Niger Delta Monarchs pledge support for new amnesty boss

Meanwhile, responding to his induction, he (Oluwatimehin) expressed gratitude and commended the NSE leadership for their effort in revamping the engineering sector, and promised to continue to contribute his quota to the profession and industry.

According to him being an engineer has propelled him into developmental activities that are at the forefront of the nation’s development and becoming a fellow of the prestigious engineering body will double his efforts in nation-building.

However, being a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (FNSChE) who bagged his first degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Lagos, UNILAG, and tasked new and upcoming generation of engineers to be dedicated to their duties and be accountable in all their operations as that will mark them out for greatness.

Starting his career as a Chemical Engineer, recognizing his innate business skills, he focused on business development and the commercial side of the oil and gas business, where he established himself as a consummate business development engineer.

He (Oluwatimehin) had worked as a business development engineer in different firms before he established Amazon Energy Limited in October 1999, with aim of achieving his childhood vision of developing a world class oil and gas company.

With his expertise and passion Amazon Energy Limited has grown in leaps and bounds into a full-fledged Integrated Energy Services provider focusing on Upstream Downstream (Trading) and Shipping, with offices in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja including Houston, USA, the group’s Resource and Technology Centre (RTC).

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: