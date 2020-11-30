NSCDC intensify protection of farmers, farmlands, as Nigerians seek more funding for security agency

Kindly Share This Story:

In line with the killings and recent Massacre of over 40 rice farmers in Garin Kwashebe, Jere Local Government Area in Borno State on Saturday, by suspected Boko Haram terrorists, one would be forced to wonder what the Nigeria Military is doing to protect lives and properties, especially with the huge funds consistently provided to fight insurgency and insecurity in the Country.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps-NSCDC, has therefore made a huge step in managing the problems by supporting the protection of Farmers and their farmlands in Communities in Borno state. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps-NSCDC commenced the operation of protection Farmers and Farmlands about two years ago in a bid to stymie the incessant killings and attacks on Farmers and Farmlands in Borno state, though might be limited as the fight against insurgency may require several sensitive approaches.

In a remark by one of the Farmers in Jere LGA, name withheld, he stated that the new operations by NSCDC to provide security for farmers in their farmlands was indeed commendable. He however called on Federal Government to support the operations through funding and other relevant necessities, so as to encourage the Initiative.

Another angered Farmer who also spoke with our Reporter, however used the medium to call on the Nigeria Army and other military agencies to emulate such innovative security friendly Initiatives and approach developed by NSCDC. He however called on more funding for NSCDC, under the leadership of Commandant General Abdullahi Muhammed Gana, as it appears that they are underfunded, though working proactively to improve the security of lives and properties in Nigeria.

The current Commandant General of NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Mohammadu however charged his men to give their all for their country and assuring them that history will not forget their selfless service they gave to their mother land.

