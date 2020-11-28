NSCDC Commandant promises adequate security for Plateau farmers

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr Stephen Jiyason, the Commandant, Plateau Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), has pledged adequate security for farmers in the state.

Jiyason said this on Saturday at a meeting with traditional rulers and critical stakeholders in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau

The commandant, who emphasised the need to protect farmers and their farms from attacks and destruction by hoodlums, said such move would ensure food security in the state and country at large.

He said the command would deploy its Agro Rangers to various locations to enable farmers go to their farms without fear of being attacked.

“Plateau people are largely farmers, so one of the things we shall do is to provide adequate security for them to farm without fear.

“We shall deploy our Agro Rangers, who are specially trained in that aspect; to protect farmers and their farms.

“By doing so, farmers will ensure bumper harvest and food scarcity will be averted,” he said.

The commandant, who promised to consolidate on the progress made so far by the command, pledged to curb all attacks on farmers by criminals.

The commandant also promised to mediate between warring factions of farmers and herdsmen, aimed at ensuring lasting peace in the communities

“We will collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture in the state, Local Government Authorities, traditional rulers and all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful atmosphere where farmers will go about their farming activities freely, “he said

He commended the Plateau government and other security agencies for the efforts put in place to ensure lasting peace returned to all parts of the state.

Jiyason called on residents of the state to support and cooperate with his officers and men to end all forms of insecurity in state.

He also advised residents to report any suspicious movements around their vicinity to security agencies for prompt response.

