NPFL gets Dec 6 resumption date for 2020/21 season

By Emmanuel Okogba
Hostilities for the right to be called champions of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) will resume on the 6th of December Vanguard has learnt.
Vanguard reports that this was made known on Monday when the fixtures for the upcoming season was made public by the League Management Company (LMC).
I am glad that the LMC settled for December as the kick-off date for the NPFL…
See the fixtures as released by the LMC. @ShehuDikko pic.twitter.com/GHYpWHxWfy
— Godwin Enakhena (@genakhena) November 9, 2020
The league which was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic will feature same teams that competed in the 2019/2020 season as no team got relegated.
The LMC had earlier this month certified 13 Stadia that met minimum requirements to host games for the commencement of the new season.
See week 1 fixtures below…
Adamawa United vs Kano Pillars
Katsina United vs Heartland
Nasarawa United vs Wikki Tourists
Plateau United vs Kwara United
Enyimba vs Abia Warriors
Rivers United vs Rangers
Akwa United vs Dakada
Jigawa Golden Stars vs Sunshine Stars
FC IfeanyiUbah vs Lobi Stars
MFM vs Warri Wolves