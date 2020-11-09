NPFL gets Dec 6 resumption date for 2020/21 season

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Hostilities for the right to be called champions of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) will resume on the 6th of December Vanguard has learnt.

Vanguard reports that this was made known on Monday when the fixtures for the upcoming season was made public by the League Management Company (LMC).

The league which was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic will feature same teams that competed in the 2019/2020 season as no team got relegated.

The LMC had earlier this month certified 13 Stadia that met minimum requirements to host games for the commencement of the new season.

Adamawa United vs Kano Pillars

Katsina United vs Heartland

Nasarawa United vs Wikki Tourists

Plateau United vs Kwara United

Enyimba vs Abia Warriors

Rivers United vs Rangers

Akwa United vs Dakada

Jigawa Golden Stars vs Sunshine Stars

FC IfeanyiUbah vs Lobi Stars

MFM vs Warri Wolves

VANGUARD

