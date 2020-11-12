Northern Youth Parliament confers award on Ewenla

Kindly Share This Story:

Northern Youth Parliament has conferred an award on the Chief Executive Officer of Ultimate Health Management Services, Chief Lekan Ewenla. The Speaker of the Northern Youth Parliament, Aminu Maiturare, said the award, ‘The Epitome of Hope of Northern Youth,” was conferred on Ewenla because of his love for the masses, the education of young ones and the unity of the country.

He advised other elite to “take the unity of Nigeria to be sacrosanct irrespective of religion, ethics or regional differences. “I advise the youth to be tolerant of each other and embrace peace as the country needs us. We constitute 70 per cent of the population of the country. We can even change the fate of the country. We can decide who can rule this country. But first we have to tolarate each other at any cost.”

On his part, Ewenla advised youths to stand for the truth and shun any form of violence. He said the youth should continue to develop themselves and resist being used to foment trouble.

He also charged them to take their education seriously.

“My advice for the youth is that they should stand for the truth at all times and shun violence,” he added.

