Northern governors vow to keep Nigeria one

…say separative agenda will fail

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Northern Governors on Monday in Kaduna have rejected and condemned the subversive actions of the Endsars protests, and alleged that the superlative agitations and other change-regime actions outside the ballot box soon take advantage of the peaceful protests to push for their seperative agenda.

The Governors however, endorsed the indivisibility, indissolubility and oneness of the Nation.

This was contained in a communique read by their chairman and Governor of Plateau state, Mr. Simon Lalong after a high powered meeting at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary to the Federal Government, the Chief of Staff to the President, Ministers, Emirs and chiefs from the North, the IGP and other prominent personalities from the regime.

The communique reads:

NORTHERN STATES GOVERNORS’ FORUM RESOLUTIONS OF NORTHERN STATES GOVERNORS’ FORUM MEETING WITH NORTHERN STATES EMIRS AND CHIEFS HELD ON MONDAY 2ND NOVEMBER, 2020

1.

In furtherance to its resolution to further engage with the critical stakeholders of the North, the Northern States Governors Forum held a meeting today Monday 2nd November, 2020 at the Council Chamber, Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

2.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency, the Senate President, of the Federal Republic, the Honourable Deputy Speaker and other members of the National Assembly, the Chief of Staff to the President, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, the Minister of Information and Culture, the Inspector General of Police, Principal Officers of the National Assembly, Chaimen of the Northern States Traditional Rulers Council led by His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto amongst others.

After extensive deliberations the following resolutions were arrived at:-

3.

Appreciates the roles of Traditional rulers in containing the menace of Endsars protests in the north. Collectively agreed that traditional rulers be given formal roles in the govemance architecture of the Country.

4.

The meeting rejects and condemns the subversive acțions of the Endsars Ohange protest. The superlative agitations and other change-regime actions outside the ballot Box soon take advantage of the peaceful protests to push for their seperative agenda. The meetings endorse the indivisibility, indissolubility and oneness of the Nation.

5.

The meeting took note of the devastating effect of the uncontrolled social media in spreading fake news. Therefore, calls for major control mechanism and censorship of the social media practice in Nigeria

6.

Meeting raises attention on the need to keep strict watch on the Federal Capital Territory to guide against unwarranted and destructives protests to safeguard critical assets of the Nation.

7.

Meeting ccommends the national Assembly and the Presidency in being proactive in addressing the issues of Endsars protests across the country.

8.

Need to further push for amicable resolutions of ASSU strikes to enable students resume their studies,

9.

Meeting resolved that there is the need for regular meetings of this nature.

Calls for further engagement with other critical stakeholders such as Religious Leaders, Business community, youths leaders etc. Accordingly, the meeting approved the setting up of two major engagement committees:

(a) Committee on roles of traditional Rulers

Membership:

(i)

Emir of Lafiya as Chairman

(i)

Two Representative from the National Assembly;

(ii) 1 Representative from each of the 3 zones

(iv)

1 from federal Executive Council.

(b)

Committee on Youth and Civil Societies

(i)

Emir of Zazzau as Chairman

(i)

1 representative each from Geo Political Zones

(ii)

1 each for the youth Geo political Zones

(v)

1 representative of Women / Girls

(vi) One each of Muslim and Christian Clerics

(vii) Persons living with disability:

(viii) Business Community

(ix) Representative of the Inspector General of Police

These engagement Committees are to commence work immediately.

His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong KSGG, Chairman, Northern States Governors’ Forum.

