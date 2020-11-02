Northern governors, traditional rulers, others meet in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

Traditional rulers in the north led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Dr Sa’ad Abubakar, are currently meeting with governors of the the 19 northern states and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and prominent Nigerians in Kaduna.

The closed door meeting, holding at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, is also being attended by Senate President Ahmad Lawal and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others at meeting include Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, that of FCT, Mohammed Bello, as well as other top government officials.

Among the traditional rulers at the meeting are the Emirs of Hadeja, Katsina, Kano, Gombe, Gummi, Kaltungo, Gwandu, Bauchi, Zazzau, and the Etsu Nupe as well as Gbon Gwom Jos, among others.

The agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, but sources said it would discuss the current security and development challenges in the region.

Vanguard

