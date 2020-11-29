Northern Governors’ Forum condemns killing of farmers in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

The Northern Governors’ Forum has condemned the Saturday killing of rice farmers in Jere Local Government Area of Borno by Boko Haram terrorists.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, made the condemnation on Sunday in Jos, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham.

Lalong described the incident as tragic and a great setback to the country’s efforts to attain domestic sufficiency in rice production as well as food security.

He said the entire country was deeply saddened over the killing of the rice farmers who committed no crime, but went to their farms to earn their honest living.

He said the forum had consistently worked with the Federal Government, security agencies, and local support groups to ensure the protection of farmers, in order to enable them to carry out their farming activities.

The chairman said that in spite of the condemnable act, the forum would not relent in its support to enable security agencies to deal decisively with the terrorists and other criminals.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased farmers, as well as the people and government of Borno over the incident.

The farmers were killed on Saturday in Koshebe village of Jere local government area of the state while working in their farms.

Vanguard News Nigeria

