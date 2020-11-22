No PDP NASS member will leave party for APC in Ebonyi — PDP Chieftain

Kindly Share This Story:

PDP is intact in Ebonyi — Concerned Ebonyi youths

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

The immediate past Publicity Secretary of the APC in Ebonyi State and PDP chieftain, Nwoba Chika Nwoba, weekend declared that no Ebonyi National Assembly member would defect to the All Progressives Congress, APC in the State.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Chieftain stressed that the National Assembly members were happy and satisfied with the Party and as such were not planning to leave to the Party.

“I read from papers as boasted by the member of the House of Representatives representing Ezaa South/Ikwo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, Hon. Chinedu Ogah and I want to tell him to wake up from his deep sleep of reality loss.

“It’s laughable for a man who couldn’t convince any of the NASS members in Ebonyi State to join the governor of the state who just defected from the PDP into the APC to now say that the eight NASS members all of whom are PDP and remain in the party would leave the PDP for the APC soon.

“Mr Ogah should have been able to defeat the hangover of the disappointment that greeted Governor Umahi’s recent defection. No PDP NASS member in Ebonyi State will leave the party anytime soon. PDP has been so good to them and they are happy remaining in the party even as the state government has left the party. The PDP has a good number of members in the State Assembly and none will leave the party.

“Party members and the public should discountenance such assurance as it’s baseless and lame.”

In a related development, a group, the Concerned Ebonyi PDP youths, led by Engr. Osita Kalu Ugorji emphasized that Ebonyi’s PDP is intact not minding the exit of the Governor from the party.

The group, in a press conference at Salt Lake Hotel, explained that the party currently has “three serving Senators and five House of Representatives members and many State Assembly members and the major stakeholders of the state in the party.”

According to the PDP youths, “We shall continue to pay our loyalty to the PDP as it remains the party with the democratic ethos to drive the wheels of good governance forward to the most desired harbour.”

“We have taken our time to study the events trailing the agitation of the Ebonyi State governor for the Nigerian president of the southeast extraction and here we have come to bare our mind on the subject matter.

“As an organization poised to providing and engendering the cause of all-inclusive leadership drive, giving equitable attention to power-sharing and allotment, we wish to say here that it’s long overdue- the presidency of Nigeria from the South East. It’s a right, not a privilege. It’s a cause that is worth fighting.

“But away from this sentiment, we have carefully analyzed the move made by the Ebonyi State governor towards dumping the PDP which made him everything he boasts about today and can tell the public that it’s more a move towards actualising self-interest than the coloration it’s being given.

“Why is it so? The APC he’s running into hasn’t zoned its presidential ticket to the South East as such a possibility is still in doubt. If we say that someone could be seeking asylum in the arms of a ruling party against post-tenure stewardship review, we should not be misconstrued.

“As young people in the PDP who have always contributed our quota to democracy growth in Ebonyi, we are proud to say that the party is robustly intact in the state with 8 out of the 9 National Assembly members from the state: three serving Senators and five House of Representatives members and many State Assembly members and the major stakeholders of the state stocked in the party. Inasmuch as we continue to plead with the governor to rescind his moves, we are enthused that the house is full with its human- material strength”.

