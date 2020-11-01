No govt has developed Uzo-Uwani like your administration – Senator Utazi, Monarch tell Ugwuanyi

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Chukwuka Utazi and the Traditional Ruler of Nkpologu Community, Igwe Simeon J. Idu, have expressed deep appreciation to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, for his administration’s special attention in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, through numerous landmark development projects.

Speaking when Senator Utazi received Gov. Ugwuanyi at his country home in Nkpologu, Igwe Idu thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the ongoing massive work on the long-neglected 39km Umulokpa-Adaba-Ukpata-Uvuru-Nkpologu road which links many communities of Uzo-Uwani LGA to their headquarters at Umulokpa.

The monarch, who expressed the joy of the people of the community to the governor, disclosed that “before now, we have not gone to our headquarters in Umulokpa without passing through four local government areas of Nsukka, Igbo-Etiti, Udi and Ezeagu”.

He added that because of governor’s special love for the people of Uzo-Uwani, “the road (Umulokpa-Adaba-Ukpata-Uvuru-Nkpologu) is ongoing and has reached advanced stage” courtesy of the state government, in collaboration with Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP II).

Igwe Idu also thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for asphalting of the 26.665km Ukpabi-Nimbo-Ugbene Ajima-Eziani road as well as the Edem Ani-Urobo-Abbi road (earthwork).

While maintaining that no past government in the state had channeled infrastructural development to the rural communities as the present administration has done, the royal rather appreciated the governor for choosing Uzo-Uwani as one of the seven benefiting LGAs where Type-3 Primary Health Care Centres were being constructed. He also appreciated the governor for siting the all-important health facility in Nkpologu.

He therefore reassured the governor of the unalloyed support and solidarity of the people of Uzo-Uwani LGA and applauded his visit to the community.

Receiving Gov. Ugwuanyi in his country home, Ama-Ezikeani, Senator Utazi endorsed the speech by his Traditional Ruler, stressing that the governor’s achievements in infrastructural development in Uzo-Uwani LGA are unprecedented and commendable.

The federal lawmaker disclosed that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration has executed “the longest earth road in Enugu State” in the council area and reassured him that they will not take such considerations for granted.

Dignitaries at the event include the former Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Chief Okechukwu Itanyi; the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Augustine Nnamani; the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Hon. Prince Cornelius Nnaji; the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; the former State Chairman of PDP, Chief Engr. Vita Abba; former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Okey Ezea; members of the State House of Assembly, EXCO and council chairmen from Enugu North Senatorial District, among others.

Vanguard

