NMA worries over destruction of three private hospitals in Rivers by IPOB

By Davies Iheamnachor

Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has expressed worries over the destruction of three hospitals belonging to their colleagues in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The NMA stated that the development was unacceptable, noting that their colleagues whose facilities were destroyed are in pain.

The chairman of the body, Prof. Chizindu Alikor, in Port Harcourt, who condemned the development, called for support for the affected individuals whose hospitals were destroyed.

Alikor said: “Divine Hospital owned by Dr. Ikeji was burnt down, Salem Hospital owned by Dr. Innocent Owumere was severely vandalized even Heritage Hospital owned by Dr. Abayemi Ogundeji also got his own share of vandalism and some degrees of assault on medical professionals.

“We as NMA we are saying it is absolutely unacceptable because even in seasons of war, the health care providers, Doctors are usually not assaulted during season of war.

“Hospitals are sacred places that on no account should it be vandalized, our colleagues are in pain and all of us from the NMA share in that pain.

He, however, called on the government and security agencies to investigate the matter, so that succour could be provided to affected doctor.

