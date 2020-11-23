NMA raises alarm as gunmen abduct medical doctor in Kogi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo

The Medical Director, Peace Hospital, Anyigba, Dr. Azubuike Iheanacho has been abducted by suspected kidnappers.

Iheanacho’s abduction was revealed by the State chapter, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Monday.

The body appealed to security agencies and the state government to as a matter of urgency rescue Dr. Iheanacho, who was abducted by gunmen.

NMA in a statement signed by the State chairman and Secretary, Dr Omakoji Oyiguh and Dr Famotele Tolorunju reapectively, after an emergency meeting of the association on Sunday said the yet-to-be-identified gunmen stormed Dr Azubuike’s residence between 9 pm and 9.30 pm on Saturday, November 21, and took him from the gate of his house.

“Dr Azubuike Joel Iheanacho was kidnapped in front of his house at Anyigba in Dekina Local government area of Kogi State. He was in a vehicle with another man and the wife when the kidnappers ordered the other two out of the car,”.

The association said it has reported the ugly incident to the security agencies and the state government for intervention, hoping it will lead to Iheanacho’s rescue.

It would be recalled that two of their members, Dr Ebiloma Aduku of Zonal hospital, Ankpa and Dr Kelechi Mgbahurike of Christ the King Hospital Anyigba were abducted on October 6 but were released some days after.

