NLNG Train-7 to deepen peace, development in Niger Delta – NLNG MD

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas, Tony Attah, has stated that the newly signed Train 7 project of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, NLNG, would deepen peace and development in the oil rich Niger Delta region.

Attah also noted that about 55% of the scope of work on the project would be domiciled and domesticated in Nigeria, noting that it was to demonstrate the improved capacity of Nigerian companies and personnel in the oil and gas sector, based on the impacts of the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, on the sector.

The NLNG MD disclosed this in Port Harcourt, weekend, at a reception by the Junior Chambers International, in honour of Simbi Wabote, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, on his reappointment for a second term of four years by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Attah, said the efforts of Wabote was the reasons for the commencement of the Train 7 project following the signing of the project contracts in May 13, 2020, despite the COVID- 19 pandemic, adding that the benefits of the project to the region was numerous.

Attah said: “Without the support of the Executive Secretary, personally committing, we may not have Train 7 today. Train 7 means 12,000 jobs directly and based on the board’s calculation 40,000 additional jobs indirectly.

“Let me dimension it for you, the relative peace that the entire Niger Delta enjoys today called the Amnesty Programme was 35,000 people who were positively put to some good and employment. So think about one project that is bringing the opportunity of 50,000 people directly or indirectly being gainfully employed then you understand what this man has done for Nigeria and did for Niger Delta.

“On top of that we are talking 55% of that scope will be domiciled and domesticated and Nigerians will be directly involved in more than half of the scope of this particular project and we are talking of over $10bn in terms of the overall Train 7 investment.”

However, the Executive Secretary NCDMB, Wabote, said working in the board has been exciting and challenging, adding that his participation in Junior Chamber International, JCI, had added more enthusiasm to his determination to offer his best to bring about change in the country, especially the oil and gas sector.

He said: “It’s not a piece of cake, it’s a huge challenge and we go through that on a daily basis. In the private sector you know your stakeholders but when you are working with the government you don’t know who your stakeholders are because they are everywhere and you have to navigate that process and by the grace of God he has continuously been on our side.

“My participation in Junior Chambers added a lot more zest to whatever I did as a person. This was the organisation that challenged me. It provides all the leadership that you can imagine. What you cannot get elsewhere.”

