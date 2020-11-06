NLC demands sack of Kogi State Head Of Service

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, has called on the Kogi State Government to sack the Head of Service, HOS in the state civil service, Mrs. Deborah Ogunmola, claiming she has exceeded the required 35 years of service.

The union equally appealed to the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, to reappoint a new Head of Service to supervise the activities of Civil Servants in the State.

State Chairman of NLC, Onuh Edoka, made the call in Lokoja, yesterday, during the First Annual Regular Trade Group Council Meeting of Non-Academic Staff of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, SUBEB, STE, and Post Primary Schools.

Edoka, said the State Civil Servants can no longer be ruled by a retiree Head of Service.

“Keeping the woman in service, when she should have retired two years ago is a disservice to the qualified and hardworking staff, which her non-retirement has killed their ambitions of reaching the pinnacle of their careers.

“It was ironical for the Head of Service to jettison the same circular she signed; ‘that no civil servant will be given contract appointment’, only to still be enjoying the same abnormality she sought to correct.

“There are many permanent Secretaries and other qualified civil servants who can do the job even better. Her remaining in service after her expected years of retirement is a disservice to the civil service.

“What we are saying is for the government to see reasons with workers and do the needful by allowing her to commence her retirement. The extension for her stay in service has expired and the Nigeria Labour Congress is not aware that the government has renewed her stay in office. We are appealing to the Governor to do the needful. We don’t want industrial unrest that will result from the anomie,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, the organized Labour equally called on the Kogi State Government to return to the negotiation table with workers, to resolve the lingering non-implementation of the consequential adjusted minimum wage of N30,000.00.

Edoka lamented that Kogi State still remains amongst the few States yet to implement the new minimum wage, describing it as not acceptable in view of the rising cost of living, occasioned by inflation.

The labour leader decried the insincere attitude of the government to the minimum wage negotiation, which many times was truncated, and called on the government to meet the labour for final discussion on the issue.

He however commended the governor for his robust civil service reforms, pointing out that “In Kogi State Civil Service today, you no longer have issues of fake certificates and age falsification”.

