NITDA partners Nasarawa Govt on digital transformation master plan

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) on Thursday in Lafia, partnered with stakeholders in Nasarawa State to fast track the development of the state’s digital transformation master plan.

Speaking at the event, Director-General of NITDA, Dr Inuwa Kashifu, said that the master plan would ensure that all government operations were carried out digitally to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

Kashifu, represented by the agency’s Director, E-Governance, and Regulations, Dr Vincent Olatunji, said that the development of the Nasarawa e-governance master plan was in line with the Federal Government’s initiative on digitising Nigeria.

He said Nasarawa, Jigawa, and Ogun were the three states in Nigeria where the e-governance master plan was being developed based on the disposition of the governors and measures put in place towards implementation.

READ ALSO: NITDA tasks business owners in South East on adoption of digital technology

He explained that the master plan would serve as a framework towards the implementation of the Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy (NEDS).

He added that the essence of the partnership was to get inputs from stakeholders based on the peculiarities of the state in order to develop a robust master plan that would enhance seamless e-governance.

The director-general said the master plan, when developed would focus on wealth creation through exploring critical areas such as power, transport, health education, solid mineral, agriculture, industry, and trade among others.

Earlier, Director-General, Nasarawa State Bureau for Information and Communication Technology, Mallam Ibrahim Shehu, described the initiative as unprecedented steps towards placing Nasarawa State on a strong economic global map.

“The Nasarawa state e-government master plan will further consolidate the successes recorded so far in ensuring seamless information sharing among Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“The master plan is expected to ignite and facilitate the adoption of e-government across board leveraging several programmes in NEDS that reference the use of ICT to improve governance and service provision,’’ Ibrahim said.

He urged all government institutions to create a Digital Transformation Technical Working team that would work to ensure seamless implementation of e-governance.

“The transition to the digital economy should no longer be an option but a necessity for MDAs,” Shehu added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: