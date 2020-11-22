NIS strengthens security at international airports

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

The Federal Government has disclosed that the Nigeria Immigration Service , NIS had emplaced advanced Information Technology at the nation’s international airports , with a view to providing robust surveillance as well as ensuring that the country’s boarder integrity was well maintained.

The new Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, made the disclosure during his visit to the Zone ‘A ‘ Headquarters of the service , comprising seven commands, in Ikeja, Lagos.

Belgore’s first port of call was the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja, where he lauded efforts of the NIS Comptroller General, Mr Muhammaad Babandede, at installing modern day devices at the airport.

He said : ” A nation’s integrity is reliant on how its borders are well kept. And I must say that with what I have seen at the MMIA, the Nigeria Immigration Service is doing well by the quality of personnel and equipment on ground.

“From Abuja, I could tell that this device is very much ahead in terms of electronic and IT compliant.

“The world is moving into a very delicate and advanced information technology age, where everything is done fast by Information technology. Deploying it as efficient as it is , sometimes ,is very expensive. But the Immigration service has been able to get things done with less money and getting so much done.

” For instance, when you are at the airport and place your left thumb on the biometric finger print reader, whatever passport you’ve ever had, will show within seconds. That is humongous. NIS is doing quite a lot to be in compliance with international standards and these international standards are in cooperation with so many bodies including INTERPOL, International Air Travel Associations among others.

“The system itself makes you pick up. If you are behind, you’ll become so handicap and the NIS is up to task”.

While addressing NIS officials at the Zone ‘A’ command, he expressed concern over their safety , in the area of interfacing with foreigners.

He therefore, charged them to adhere to the preventive measures on the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said:” The country and indeed the world have been dealing with the COVID 19 problem. The whole world is now going into a second wave . I want to assure you that Nigeria will not be spared. We didn’t think it will come here the first time but it did.

“So, all necessary precautions should be observed, especially you that are interfacing with people who are coming into Nigeria. So, protect yourselves very well by adhering to the protocols that you have been trained in. Adhere to keeping, maintaining all the distance and safety protocols”.

Efforts he said, were ongoing to boost the working conditions of officials of the service, as well as those of other agencies under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior. . As first step to ensuring the Ministry’s support, he disclosed that it had instituted an evaluation system where services and officials who performed well would be awarded.

Other measures put in place on the part of the Babandede-led NIS, to make the working conditions of officials better, according to Belgore, included adequate training, prompt payment of salary and other welfare-related issues. He, therefore, urged the officials to put in their best and make the NIS a proud agency.

Earlier in her welcome remark, Assistant Comptroller-General, in-charge of zone ‘A’ Mrs Doris Braimah, noted that the NIS under the watch of the Comptroller -General, had stepped up on effort to becoming a modern, effective and efficient service manned by well trained and motivated workforce.

In keeping up with the mandate, Braimah, said the zone had embarked on trainings in different sections towards an enhanced capacity building of officers aimed at strengthening the nation’s border security and migration management.

She stated that the effect of the training played out in the management of the recent # EndSARs protest that was hijacked by hoodlums.

” The #Endsars came up but somehow, God helped us to put a high level of appropriation in managing the situation.

The training aspect was manifested in the collaboration with other security agencies. We worked with our colleagues in other places aside the mechanisms that were put on the ground, to ensure that our offices and facilities saved”, the ACG said.

Other senior officers present during the Permanent Secretary’s visit included Comptrollers of the seven commands unser Zone ‘ A’ : CIS B.A Aliyu,

CIS Arogundade , CIS Fagbamile,

CIS Dama, CIS Zipamor, CIS Akpobi, CIS Osisanya and CIS Usman Abdullahi.

