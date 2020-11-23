Breaking News
NiMet predicts sunshine, hazy weather Monday to Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine weather conditions across the country from Wednesday to Friday. NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara with chances of few rains over parts of southern Kaduna and southern Taraba on Wednesday. “ While leaving remaining parts of the region to be in sunny and hazy condition during the morning hours, a few thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto and southern Kaduna in afternoon and evening. “The North central region is expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of southern Plateau, Kogi, Abuja, Benue and Kwara during the afternoon and evening period. “Inland and coastal cities of South are expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. ”Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Osun, Owerri, Ikom, Enugu, Cross-River, PortHarcourt and Lagos during afternoon and evening hours,” it said. According to NiMet, sunny and hazy weathers are anticipated over some parts of the region on Thursday. The agency forecast partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Gombe and Bauchi in the morning hours. “Later in the day, partly cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals are anticipated with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of southern Adamawa and southern Taraba. “ More cloudiness is anticipated over the North central region during morning hours. In the afternoon and evening period, a few thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi and Kwara. “ The inland and coastal cities should be predominantly cloudy in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa,” it said. The agency predicted better prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the region in afternoon and evening hours. The agency envisaged cloudy skies with sunshine intervals over the northern region within the forecast period on Friday. It predicted the North central region to also be predominantly cloudy during the morning hours. “A cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the inland and coastal cities in the morning period. “Thunderstorms are expected over Ado-Ekiti, Edo, Abakaliki, Enugu, Abakaliki, Anambra, Lagos, Calabar, Port-Harcourt and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted Sunny and hazy conditions from Monday till Wednesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the northern part of the country during the morning, afternoon, evening hours of Sunday.

According to NiMet, North central region is expected to be in sunny and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period.

“The inland and coastal cities of the South are expected to experience cloudiness with intervals of sunshine during the morning hours, with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Bayelsa, Delta, and Edo.

” There are also prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Delta, Rivers, Edo, Imo, and Cross River state during the afternoon and evening hours, ” it said.
According to the release, the sunny and hazy condition is expected over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Tuesday.
The agency forecast the Northcentral region to be in sunny and hazy conditions in the morning and afternoon hours.
“The inland and coastal cities of the South are expected to have patches of clouds with intervals of sunshine.
“Later in the day, there are prospects of few thunderstorms over parts of Delta, Edo, Lagos and Cross River state, ” it said.
The agency envisaged sunny and hazy conditions over the northern part of the country during the morning and afternoon hours of Wednesday.
According to the statement, the Northcentral region is expected to be in hazy condition with patches of cloud.
“The inland and coastal cities of the South are expected to be in cloudy condition with sunshine intervals during the morning hours.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers state during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

