NiMet predicts sunny, hazy weather conditions from Friday to Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness across the country from Friday to Sunday.

NiMet’s weather outlook, released on Thursday in Abuja, predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the northern parts of the country throughout the forecast period on Friday.

According to NiMet, North central cities are expected to be in sunny and hazy conditions during the forecast period.

“The southern cities are expected to be partly cloudy with intervals of sunshine.

“Slim prospects of thunderstorms are likely over parts of Delta, Cross Rivers, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States in the afternoon and evening periods,” it said.

The agency also forecast sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region and North Central cities throughout the forecast period on Saturday.

It further forecast the inland and coastal cities of the South to be partly cloudy with intervals of sunshine in the morning period.

“However, isolated rain showers are expected over parts of Bayelsa, Rivers, Lagos, Ogun and Cross-River States in the afternoon and evening periods,” it said.

According to NiMet, dust haze is expected over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Sunday.

The agency envisaged sunny and hazy conditions over the North central cities during the forecast period.

“The inland and the coastal cities of the South are expected to be in partly cloudy to cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Imo, Anambra, Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers, Cross-River and Bayelsa States,” it said.

