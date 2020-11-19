Breaking News
NiMet predicts sunny, hazy weather conditions Friday to Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine weather conditions across the country from Wednesday to Friday. NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara with chances of few rains over parts of southern Kaduna and southern Taraba on Wednesday. “ While leaving remaining parts of the region to be in sunny and hazy condition during the morning hours, a few thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto and southern Kaduna in afternoon and evening. “The North central region is expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of southern Plateau, Kogi, Abuja, Benue and Kwara during the afternoon and evening period. “Inland and coastal cities of South are expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. ”Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Osun, Owerri, Ikom, Enugu, Cross-River, PortHarcourt and Lagos during afternoon and evening hours,” it said. According to NiMet, sunny and hazy weathers are anticipated over some parts of the region on Thursday. The agency forecast partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Gombe and Bauchi in the morning hours. “Later in the day, partly cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals are anticipated with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of southern Adamawa and southern Taraba. “ More cloudiness is anticipated over the North central region during morning hours. In the afternoon and evening period, a few thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi and Kwara. “ The inland and coastal cities should be predominantly cloudy in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa,” it said. The agency predicted better prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the region in afternoon and evening hours. The agency envisaged cloudy skies with sunshine intervals over the northern region within the forecast period on Friday. It predicted the North central region to also be predominantly cloudy during the morning hours. “A cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the inland and coastal cities in the morning period. “Thunderstorms are expected over Ado-Ekiti, Edo, Abakaliki, Enugu, Abakaliki, Anambra, Lagos, Calabar, Port-Harcourt and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions from Friday to Sunday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the northern part of the country throughout the forecast period on Friday.

According to it, the North central region is expected to be in sunny and hazy condition throughout the forecast period.

“Inland and coastal cities of the South are expected to have patches of clouds with intervals of sunshine and with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Cross River and Akwa-Ibom States during the morning hours.

“There are prospects of few thunderstorms over parts of  Edo, Cross River, Bayelsa, Rivers and Lagos States during the late evening hours,” it said.

NiMet envisaged sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Saturday.

The agency further envisaged the North central region to be in sunny and hazy condition throughout the forecast period.

It forecast the inland and coastal cities of the South to have patches of clouds with sunshine intervals and with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Lagos state in the morning hours.

It further forecast prospects of few thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Cross River and Delta  during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted dust haze conditions over the northern part of the country during the morning and afternoon hours of Sunday.

According to it, the North central region is expected to be in sunny and hazy condition throughout the forecast period.

“The inland and coastal cities of the South are expected to have patches of clouds with intervals of sunshine during the morning hours.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Bayelsa and Rivers during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

