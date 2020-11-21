Nigerians need you to speak up now, OGYPEDI tells NANS, NLC, NHRC, Others

Kindly Share This Story:

The Organization for Global Youth’s Peace Empowerment and Development Initiative, OGYPEDI, has lamented the silence of pressure groups across the country in the face of growing economic hardship facing Nigerians.

This came on the heels of the official announcement by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, that the country has once again dipped into recession.

National Coordinator of OGYPEDI, Japhet Omene in his reaction fingered the silence of pressure groups like National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC among others, as one of the greatest disservice to Nigerians in this critical time.

According to him “if nothing is done by individuals and groups vested with powers to salvage the nation, Nigeria will degenerate into the situation illustrated by Thomas Hobbes in his theory where life is short, nasty and brutish.

“We are all aware of how the NLC called off its proposed nationwide strike for reasons unknown to anyone. This decision of the NLC has proven that the group is not as active as it used to.

“Students have been at home for over 8 months and one would expect more action from NANS and NHRC . The so-called mouthpiece of Nigerian students has become dormant and timid.

“I expected that NANS would take to the streets long before the #EndSARS protests but it kept mute and has continued to do so like a toothless bulldog.

READ ALSO:

“I would also use this opportunity to express my profound disappointment with the National Human Rights Commission given the frequent flagrant violation of citizen’s rights.

“It’s appalling the Commission has not given us reasons to believe it is engaging the government to put a stop to the violation of citizen’s rights,” he said.

Speaking further, Mr Omene used the medium to commend the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, for speaking up in the face of injustice, oppression and hardship.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: