Nigerian Youths float radio station to curb fake news

…Say Nigeria’s future threatened by plague of misinformation

By Luminous Jannamike

The Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, has launched a new online radio station as part of efforts to reduce the prevalence of fake news and misinformation among the youths.

The channel, through effective and timely communication, is also expected to sensitive the youths to opportunities for economic development across the country.

Speaking at the event in Abuja on Monday, the NYC President, Blessing Akinlosotu, said: “The NYC has acknowledged that many youths listen to, and believe in fake and toxic news that do speak to a united Nigeria.

“Moreover, many youths do not fact-check the details of the news they come across on the internet. If the menace is not checkmate without necessarily gagging press freedom, Nigeria may have no future.

“We, therefore, believe that the youths must be motivated through deliberate efforts to think well of a prosperous Nigeria, listen to issues objectively, generate solutions to our many problems, and engage in healthy conversations.

“It is towards these possibilities that we consider it a thing of value to celebrate the first ever National Youth Day with the launching of a radio channel as a way of proffering solutions to the many challenges confronting the Nigeria youths today, especially the menace of fake news online.”

Part of the new station line-up includes well-known youth presenters: Joseph Alaibi and Miriam Nonye, alongside Sam Lawson a.k.a. DJ Kadabadabash. Meanwhile, veteran broadcaster Prince Victor Alobari will pilot the affairs of the channel as station manager.

